  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: India welcomes Ganpati Bappa as 10-day long festival begins

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 02: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 or Vinayaka Chaturthi 2019 is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. On this day, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Elephant-headed God, who is the symbol of good fortune, wisdom and intelligence.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: India welcomes Ganpati Bappa as 10-day long festival begins

    The 10-day long festival begins with Ganapathi sathapana at home and pandals. Devotees observe fast and worship Bappa for the well-being. On the 10th day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the idol is immersed.

    This festival is celebrated throughout India in places like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. However, it is in Mumbai that the festival is celebrated in the grandest manner, with around 1, 50,000 immersed annually.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here are the timings for Ganpati Sthapna,Visarjan

    Devotees with full dedication and pure hearts prepare for Ganesh Visarjan on the last day of the festival when the Lord is finally immersed into water bodies.

    During the 10-day-long festivities, a sea of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessings of their revered God.

    Hundreds of people participated in the special 'aarti' held at pandals across the country.

    The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.

    More GANESH CHATURTHI News

    Read more about:

    ganesh chaturthi festivals

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue