Ganesh Chatruthi 2019: Know why King’s Circle Ganpati is the richest Bappa of Mumbai?

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 28: With Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 round the corner, Mandals are bracing up for long queues of devotees. This year, it falls on September 2. Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

The occasion is observed with large scale festivities across the country. However, Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is celebrated from great pomp and fervour in Maharashtra.

The festival begins on Shukla Chaturthi which is the fourth day of the waxing moon period and ends on the 14th day of the waxing moon period known as Anant Chaturdashi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 2.

One of the most popular Ganpati pandals of Mumbai is that of Guru Ganesh Seva Mandal or GSB Mandal, King Circle. And this year, it is said to be the wealthiest Ganpati mandal in Mumbai, has taken insurance cover for a whopping Rs 266.65 crore, reports DNA.

However, in 2017 and 2018 the mandal had an insurance cover of Rs 264.25 crore and Rs 265 crore respectively.

The GSB mandal at Kings Circle will unveil its 14.5 feet tall idol adorned with over 68 kg of 22-carat gold and 327 kg silver, besides expensive diamond-studded jewelleries, including many articles donated by devotees.

How to reach the famous Ganesh Pandal of Mumbai by road?

Guru Ganesh Seva Mandal Address:

Bhookailash Nagar Near Sion Fort,

Sion East, Sion,

Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400022

If you are coming from Dadar side you can take a cab and come via King's Circle Flyover. Those trying to reach the place from Thane by road can take the Eastern Express Highway.

And If you are travelling by the central railway line of the Mumbai local train, you should get down at Sion station. If you on the Western side, you have to alight Dadar station and then get a train to Sion. Those travelling by the harbour line can get down at GTB Nagar railway station which is close to the pandal.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019!