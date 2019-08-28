  • search
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: What is the significance of Gauri-Ganesh?

    New Delhi, Aug 28: During the Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival which celebrates Lord Ganesha there is one more day which is very important.

    This is the day when Gauri comes to visit Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. There are many beliefs associated with Gauri. According to some Gauri is Ganesha's sisters - Jyeshtha and Kanishta who come to visit to him during the festival.

    This version is followed in Maharashtra. People get two idols of Goddess Gauri and are worshipped with full rituals.

    In Karnataka Gauri is considered Lord Ganesha's mother Parvati and Gauri Puja occurs a day before or on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is called Gauri Habba in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    The traditions and rituals of Gauri Puja varies according to the region.

    In many regions during the 10-day festival the Gauri Puja is performed. It starts with avahan (welcome) of Goddess Gauri and ends with Visarjan(immersion). For three days rituals are conducted, women of the house offer aarti, the idols are decorated with new clothes, ornaments and offered with sweets.

    After three days the Gauri visarjan (immersion) is performed.

    In Karnataka , Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the Gauri Habba women observes Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek blessings of the Goddess for happy married life.

    It is believed that on this day, Goddess Gowri comes to home like any other married woman comes to her parents' house. The next day Lord Ganesha, her son, comes as if to take her back to Mount Kailasha. The same festival is known as Hartalika Teej in Maharashtra and the other North Indian states.

    Gowri Habba, Sunday, September 1, 2019

    Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat - 08:27 AM to 08:39 AM

    Duration - 00 Hours 12 Mins

    Pradoshkala Gowri Puja Muhurat - 06:27 PM to 08:48 PM

    Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins

    Tadige Tithi Begins: 08.27 AM on Sep 01, 2019

    Tadige Tithi Engs: 04.57 AM on Sep 02, 2019

    Source: Drikpachang

