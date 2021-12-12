'Gandhi was a Hindu, Godse a Hindutvavadi': Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally

As Mamata Banerjee takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Cong says such posturing for personal ambition will help BJP

New Delhi, Dec 12: Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition.

Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Rahul said "this is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition."

"In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi," Rahul said.

But, in the end, one Hindutvadi fired three bullets in his chest, Rahul said.

"Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody, fears nobody, and respects every religion," Rahul said, while describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words.

"Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus," he said.

"Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'. This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi was in Jaipur for 'mehangai hatao rally' against the rising inflation in the country and the alleged failure of the Centre to bring down the skyrocketing prices of the commodities needed by the common people.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the 'Mehengai Hatao Maharally'.

Story first published: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 15:53 [IST]