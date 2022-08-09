Game over in Bihar? JD(U) set to meet governor

Sri Lanka crisis: New President to be elected on July 20, says a Minister

Patna, Aug 09: The breakaway from the BJP alliance by the JD(U) looks evident as the party has sought time to meet with the Bihar governor, reports say.

The meeting of Nitish Kumar with his party MLAs will take a decision on whether or not to continue with the alliance.

Ajeet Sharma of the Congress said that if Kumar comes he would be welcomed. We will support him. A meeting of the Mahaghatbandan is underway and we should take a decision to support Kumar by considering him as the CM. However we can come to a conclusion only after the meeting, Sharma also said.

A BJP leader said that expecting this alliance to survive is like a very sick patient's family refusing to give up hope.

Kumar has been blaming R C P Singh a former member of the JD(U) who according to him is a proxy of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Singh quit the JD(U) on the weekend after he was accused by the party of deep rooted corruption.

In 2017, Singh joined the Union Cabinet as a representative of Kumar's party. Kumar was upset that the party was offered only one cabinet position at the Centre.

Meanwhile the RJD has already offered support to the JD(U). The JD(U) and RJD had formed the government in Bihar after the former broke away a 10 year old alliance with the BJP.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12:08 [IST]