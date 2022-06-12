Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir to Sidhu: Send your son or daughter to border, then call Imran Khan 'big brother'

Gambhir targets 'secular liberals' for silence on threats to Nupur Sharma

New Delhi, Jun 12: BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday extended support to suspended party leader Nupur Sharma against threats to her following her insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and hit out at "secular liberals" for their "silence".

He tweeted, "Silence of so called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred and death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely deafening."

Sharma's remarks made in a TV debate last month had drawn condemnation from many Islamic countries and sparked protests from Muslims in different parts of India.

The BJP had suspended her in its bid to defuse the row which, however, continues to simmer, with some extremists issuing death threats to her. An AIMIM MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, recently demanded that she be hanged.

Sharma who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy was suspended by the saffron party after many Islamic countries raised objections to it.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur tweeted, "if telling the truth is rebellion, then I am also a rebel".

Actor Kangana Ranaut also backed Nupur Sharma, saying she was "entitled to her opinions".

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself...(sic)" Kangana wrote in a Facebook post.