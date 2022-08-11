Gallantry Award winners of Indian Navy felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: As part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Western Naval Command conducted a ceremony to felicitate and honour gallantry award winners of the Indian Navy, both serving and retired. The function was held at the Mulla Auditorium, Mumbai on 10 August 2022.

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony and was received by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Three Vir Chakra, five Shaurya Chakra and 30 Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) awardees were felicitated by the Hon'ble Governor during the ceremony. Among the awardees were 13 retired officers and eight retired sailors. Admiral VS Shekhawat, PVSM, AVSM, VrC (Retd.) was also felicitated for his stellar role in the 1971 War. Other awardees were recognised for their heroic acts during various operations including the 1971 War, Op Pawan, Op Rakshak, counter insurgency missions, anti-piracy and rescue at sea, and outstanding achievements in various expeditions.

The Governor addressed the gathering after felicitating the awardees and praised their unmatched bravery.

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 18:22 [IST]