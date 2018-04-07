Gadgets Guru director arrested for alleged tax evasion

The director of the online technology portal Gadgets Guru, Rajpal Singh, has been arrested on charges of non-payment of service tax and GST, said reports. ANI reported that there is a liability of over Rs 8 crores on Singh.
Gadgets Guru is a technology and Information e-commerce site. It is a sister concern of Oracle Telesystems, Singapore. The company headquarters are located in Mumbai and have business offices in Chennai and Pune.
The power to arrest a Service Tax evader was first given in 2013 before which revenue authorities had no power to arrest such persons for non-payment of collected Service Tax. The Finance Ministry had in 2016, proposed 100 per cent increase, to Rs two crore, in the monetary limit for arresting Service Tax evaders.