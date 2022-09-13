G20: India to assume presidency in Dec 2022; will host 200 meetings

Decision on new tariffs for China after G20 says Donald Trump

New Delhi, Sep 13: India will assume the Presidency of the G20, a forum of the world's major developed and developing economies, for one year starting from December 2022 to November 2023, and is expected to host 200 G20 meetings across the country.

India will host the G20 meeting under its presidency on Sep 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi. "The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi," confirmed the ministry of external affairs (MEA) in a statement on Tuesday.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as Guest countries.

During its Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies). This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

"Whilst our G20 priorities are in the process of being firmed up, ongoing conversations inter alia revolve around inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth; LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment); women's empowerment; digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health, agriculture and education to commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism; climate financing; circular economy; global food security; energy security; green hydrogen; disaster risk reduction and resilience; developmental cooperation; fight against economic crime; and multilateral reforms," said the MEA statement.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:42 [IST]