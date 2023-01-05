YouTube
    Dr. Tamilisai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an opportunity to host the G 20 Meeting. The preparations are already going on for the event as she released stickers, posters, and badges for the same.

    New Delhi, Jan 5: As India assumed the G20 Presidency from the 1st of December last year, a number of events are going to be held in 2023. However, the first event or meeting is set to be held at Puducherry on January 31. India, a nation deeply committed to democracy and multilateralism, will showcase its history, ethos and vibrancy in the meeting.

    Nonetheless, India's G20 Presidency is seen as a watershed moment in her history. This could be a re-emergence of India that could lead the world on the path of peace and progress and harmony. Moreover, since India seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions, the meeting could help it in showcasing its capabilities.

    G-20, First Meeting in Puducherry on Jan 31

    LG Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan thanks PM Modi

    Informing the media and the world at large, Puducherry Lieutenant governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the first G-20 meeting will be held in Puducherry. To be held on January 31, it will be one of the events that are scheduled for the year. Dozens of G-20 events have been scheduled where the delegations would be meeting and discussing issues.

    Nonetheless, Dr. Tamilisai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an opportunity to host the G 20 Meeting. The preparations are already going on for the event as she released stickers, posters, and badges for the same. She also inaugurated a Selfie booth in the presence of Chief Minister Rengasamy.

    India setting agenda for G-20

    Since India is holding the presidency of the group, it is also setting an agenda for the wellbeing of the world at large. Needless to say whilst G20 priorities are in the process of being firmed up and a lot of them would come up as the talks go on, India is showing a path with focus on inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth.

    Apart from women's empowerment and digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development, India would also be trying to bring issues related to health, agriculture and education. In addition to skill-mapping, culture and tourism the host nation will also pay huge attention to issues like climate financing, circular economy and global food security.

    India has for long talked on energy security, green hydrogen, etc. amongst others; therefore, these issues would also rank up as the meetings go ahead. Apart from disaster risk reduction and resilience, India's focus will also be on developmental cooperation and fight against economic crime; as well as multilateral reforms which have all become important today.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 13:16 [IST]
    X