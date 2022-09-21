YouTube
    Furious fans storm Twitter after RRR fails to make the Oscars cut

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Twitter has been taken by storm after the S S Rajamouli's RRR was not announced as India's official entry to the Oscars. RRR not only was a mega blockbuster at the box office but received tremendous acclaim across the world.

    Many demanded that RRR be selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023. However this did not happen and Gujarati film Chhello Show made the cut. It is hardly even surprising that fans of Rajamouli are unhappy about this decision.

    Many took to Twitter to protest this decision of not announcing the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer as the official entry to the Oscars.

    About RRR:

    RRR is a period drama starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan as fearless tribal leader Komaram Bheem and the brave Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Their fight is against the British empire.

    The film also explores the intense friendship of the two stars. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt and Shreya Saran. The epic music is composed by M M Keeravani and the movie is produced by D V V Danayya.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
