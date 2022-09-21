Furious fans storm Twitter after RRR fails to make the Oscars cut

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: Twitter has been taken by storm after the S S Rajamouli's RRR was not announced as India's official entry to the Oscars. RRR not only was a mega blockbuster at the box office but received tremendous acclaim across the world.

Many demanded that RRR be selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023. However this did not happen and Gujarati film Chhello Show made the cut. It is hardly even surprising that fans of Rajamouli are unhappy about this decision.

Many took to Twitter to protest this decision of not announcing the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer as the official entry to the Oscars.

Here are some reactions:

It has absolutely no chance though, unlike RRR which was being talked about in international circles as well. It never is about which film is better, but which has a better shot which RRR had, in terms of getting to the shortlist. Happy for Pan Nalin, but exasperated with jury — Omkar Kulkarni オムカルクルカルニ (@om2kool) September 20, 2022

i can't believe they didn't send #RRR for #Oscars. Wonder who were the Jury members who seem to be living in their own world 😒 — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) September 20, 2022

India will have to continue their wait for Oscars . Big blunder my not selecting RRR for it. — Market Mamaji (@MarketMamaji) September 20, 2022

About RRR:

RRR is a period drama starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan as fearless tribal leader Komaram Bheem and the brave Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Their fight is against the British empire.

The film also explores the intense friendship of the two stars. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt and Shreya Saran. The epic music is composed by M M Keeravani and the movie is produced by D V V Danayya.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:57 [IST]