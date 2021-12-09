Funeral with full military honours for Gen Rawat, IAF team probe underway: Singh in Lok Sabha

In Parliament today: Bill to further amend CVC commission Act to be taken up

New Delhi, Dec 09: Chief Of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat will be laid to rest with full military honours, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha. He was addressing Parliament on the chopper crash that took place at Nilgiris on December 8 in which CDS General Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives.

Singh said that General Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Wellington. The chopper took off at the Sulur airbase and was headed to Wellington. At 12.08 pm, the chopper lost contact, he also said.

Later some people witnessed a fire and they went to the spot. A rescue team was immediately sent and they tried to revive all of them. 13 of the 14 people in the chopper lost their lives, Singh also said.

Singh said that the Indian Air Force Chief was immediately sent to Tamil Nadu after the incident.

Singh said that along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat also lost her life. The others who died in the air crash are L/Nk Vivek, L/Nk S Teja, Nk Jitender, Hav Satpal, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh and Nk Gursewak Singh. Singh said that all the bodies would reach Delhi by today evening.

The Defence Minister also said that Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support and is undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries. He is the sole survivor in the crash.

Singh said that General Rawat would be laid to rest with full military honours. The others who died in the crash would be laid to rest with appropriate military honours.

CDS Rawat: The general who reduced militancy in Northeast and planned the surgical strikes

He further informed that an inquiry team to probe into the cause for the crash has been set up and it is headed by Air Marshal Manavender Singh. The team has already reached the spot and is investigating the incident, he also said.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla said that on behalf the Lok Sabha, he is paying homage to General Rawat.

He said that General Rawat was at the forefront of change in the Armed forces. He will always be remembered, Birla also said. He also offered homage on behalf of the House to all others who lost their lives in the incident. The Speaker also prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh.

Thursday, December 9, 2021, 11:29 [IST]