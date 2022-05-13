Full text of PM Modi’s address at second COVID-19 global summit

NTAGI to discuss today if waiting period for booster shots can be cut to 6 months

New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of the second global COVID-19 virtual summit. At the summit PM Modi said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) must be reformed and strengthened to build a resilient global health security architecture.

Here is the full text of the PM's address:

The Covid pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains, and tests the resilience of open societies. In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic. We have made the highest ever allocation to our annual healthcare budget.

Our vaccination programme is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90 percent of the adult population, and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce five billion doses this year.

We supplied over 200 million doses to 98 countries, bilaterally and through COVAX. India has developed low-cost COVID mitigation technologies for testing, treating and data management. We have offered these capabilities to other countries.

India's Genomics Consortium has contributed significantly to the global database on the virus. I am happy to share that we will extend this network to countries in our neighbourhood.

In India, we extensively used our traditional medicines to supplement our fight against COVID and to boost immunity, saving countless lives.

Last month, we laid the foundation of ''WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine'' in India, with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the World.

It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies. We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines.

WTO rules, particularly TRIPS need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture.

We also call for stream-lining WHO's approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep supply chains stable and predictable. As a responsible member of the global community, India is ready to play a key role in these efforts.

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 8:27 [IST]