Fugitive Vinay Mittal extradited to India from Indonesia

New Delhi, Oct 16: Vinay Mittal, involved in bank frauds worth around Rs 40 crore, extradited to India from Indonesia's Bali on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Interpol had earlier issued Red Corner Notice against Mittal on CBI's request. Mittal is one of the 28 or more fugitive offenders who had fled the country earlier after defrauding banks in six cases to the tune of Rs 40 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are pursuing legal actions to bring back 28 Indians, including six women, who have been charged for financial irregularities and criminal offences, and are believed to be living abroad since 2015.

As of March 2018, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries including the USA, UAE, France, Germany, the U.K, and Hong Kong. In addition, extradition arrangements have been signed with Croatia, Italy, and Sweden.