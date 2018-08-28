Petrol price crosses Rs 80 mark, diesel soars higher

New Delhi, Aug 28: Fuel prices have been increased for the third straight day today (August 28) with the cost diesel touching record levels. The price of petrol in several cities has crossed Rs 80 per litre mark.

The price of petrol in Delhi today is Rs 78.05 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 69.61 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 85.47 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 73.90 per litre.

Petrol is priced at Rs. 80.98 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 81.09 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices in Chennai and Kolkata are Rs. 73.54 per litre and Rs. 72.46 per litre, respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs. 80.49 per litre while cost of diesel is Rs. 71.73 per litre.

[Fuel price hike: Diesel hits record high of Rs 69.46 a litre, petrol inches towards Rs 78 mark]

Diesel price had previously hit its highest level on May 29 when it reached Rs 69.31 a litre mark in Delhi. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 77.91 per litre, and Rs 85.33 in Mumbai.

The rates are however lower than the peak hit on May 29 when they touched Rs Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 in Mumbai. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar.