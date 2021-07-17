Fuel price hike: Petrol rate jumps 30 paise high on Saturday; Diesel price remains unchanged

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 17: In its 41st hike in 75 days, petrol prices rose by 30 paise per litre on Saturday. The diesel price remained unchanged as it was spared a hike for the third time since July 2 apart from the 16 paise/litre reduction seen on July 12, the first since May 4.

However, several hikes in about two-and-a-half months have made Diesel costlier by Rs 9.14 per litre since May.

Now, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre, and diesel at Rs 89.87. While fuel rates of state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi are the benchmark for the entire country, retail prices of the two fuels differ from place to place because of variations in state taxes and local levies.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that petrol prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in five metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

The cost of one-litre petrol in Mumbai is now at Rs 107.83 and diesel, Rs 97.45. The highest fuel rates have been recorded in Rajasthan's Ganganagar where pumps are selling petrol at Rs 113.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 103.15 a litre.

Surging international oil rates and the high domestic tax structure are two key reasons for the steep rates of petrol and diesel in Indian cities.