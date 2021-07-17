YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fuel price hike: Petrol rate jumps 30 paise high on Saturday; Diesel price remains unchanged

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 17: In its 41st hike in 75 days, petrol prices rose by 30 paise per litre on Saturday. The diesel price remained unchanged as it was spared a hike for the third time since July 2 apart from the 16 paise/litre reduction seen on July 12, the first since May 4.

    petrol

    However, several hikes in about two-and-a-half months have made Diesel costlier by Rs 9.14 per litre since May.

    Now, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre, and diesel at Rs 89.87. While fuel rates of state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi are the benchmark for the entire country, retail prices of the two fuels differ from place to place because of variations in state taxes and local levies.

    Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy's death will 'remain a stain' on India's human rights record: UN expertJesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy's death will 'remain a stain' on India's human rights record: UN expert

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that petrol prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in five metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

    The cost of one-litre petrol in Mumbai is now at Rs 107.83 and diesel, Rs 97.45. The highest fuel rates have been recorded in Rajasthan's Ganganagar where pumps are selling petrol at Rs 113.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 103.15 a litre.

    Surging international oil rates and the high domestic tax structure are two key reasons for the steep rates of petrol and diesel in Indian cities.

    More FUEL PRICE HIKE News  

    Read more about:

    fuel price hike petrol prices

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X