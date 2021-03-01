Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel rates hold steady for 2nd consecutive day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 01: The petrol and diesel retail prices on Monday were seen steady all over the country for the second consecutive day. The retail fuel prices had marked a record high on February 27 when the rate of per litre petrol went up by 24 paise and that of diesel increased by 15 paise for every litre in Delhi.

It can be seen that the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 97.57 per litre and the price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Coronavirus: India kick starts 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

In other metro cities like Chennai fuel prices retailed at Rs 93.11 for petrol, and at Rs 86.45 for diesel. In poll-bound Kolkata, where the ruling government cut value-added tax (VAT) on fuels by Re 1 on February 20, petrol prices remained steady at Rs 91.35 per litre and diesel stood at Rs 84.35 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices. Union minister for petroleum, natural gas and steel Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that he has asked his counterparts in major oil-producing nations to ramp up production so Indians can be relieved of exorbitant fuel prices.

West Bengal assembly elections 2021: TMC, RJD may form pre-poll alliance

"Increase in petroleum price in the international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down," the petroleum minister told reporters.