YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel price reaches new record; Petrol Rs 100/litre in Jaipur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: A day after a steady fuel price, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Thursday, reaching fresh record highs across India. In Delhi, the petrol price rose by 24 paise while that of diesel too inched up 29 paise.

    Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel price reaches new record; Petrol Rs 100/litre in Jaipur

    According to the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 93.68 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 84.61. In Mumbai, petrol price neared the Rs 100-mark and now stands at Rs 99.94 while diesel costs Rs 91.87.

    With the recent hikes, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Earlier, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark and today Jaipur touched the historic milestone after petrol price reached Rs 100.17 per litre.

    This fuel price hike marks the 14th occasion in the ongoing month after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 3.28 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 3.88 in New Delhi.

    It can be seen that fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges in India. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X