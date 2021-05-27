Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel price reaches new record; Petrol Rs 100/litre in Jaipur

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 27: A day after a steady fuel price, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Thursday, reaching fresh record highs across India. In Delhi, the petrol price rose by 24 paise while that of diesel too inched up 29 paise.

According to the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 93.68 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 84.61. In Mumbai, petrol price neared the Rs 100-mark and now stands at Rs 99.94 while diesel costs Rs 91.87.

With the recent hikes, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Earlier, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark and today Jaipur touched the historic milestone after petrol price reached Rs 100.17 per litre.

This fuel price hike marks the 14th occasion in the ongoing month after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 3.28 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 3.88 in New Delhi.

It can be seen that fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges in India. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 12:33 [IST]