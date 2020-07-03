  • search
    Fuel price hike: No change in petrol, diesel rates for fourth day; BJP blames AAP

    New Delhi, July 03: State-run oil firms have not changed the price of petrol and diesel for the fourth day even as Brent crude oil rates are hovering around the $42 a barrel mark. Three weeks beginning June 7, the price of petrol was increased by Rs 9.17 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.14 per litre.

    It can be seen that the price of the diesel continued to be at its lifetime high in Delhi while petrol is at a 19-month high level.

    Fuel price in India: Rates of petrol, diesel price remain unchanged in metros

    On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests in various states against the rising fuel prices and demanded immediate rollback of the hike in the wake of the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, BJP state president Adesh Gupta reportedly said that the AAP is only pretending to hold protests to mislead the Delhi government so that the residents cannot question Kejriwal government.

    "The reason for the rising prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi is the Delhi government itself. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are high due to increase in VAT by the Delhi government," he said.

    Second COVID-19 vaccine cleared for human trials as India crosses 6 lakh cases

    On the other side, the NSUI, Panjab University, launched a campaign to target Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher over the hike in fuel prices.

    As many as 25 activists distributed a "Missing MP" pamphlet that announced a prize money of Rs1,100 "to those who will find the missing MP".

    Speakig to a media organisation, Manoj Lubana, social media head of the NSUI said, "It is shocking that the fuel prices are increasing by the day and those responsible are nowhere to be seen."

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 10:11 [IST]
