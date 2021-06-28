Fuel price hike: Bihar man files complaint against Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 28: In a recent developemt, A man in Bihar has lodged a case against Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan over rising fuel prices in India, news agencies reported on Monday.

According to reports, Tamanna Hashmi has filed before the court of a chief judicial magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

In the complaint, Hashmi has alleged a "conspiracy" in rising prices of petrol and diesel, while underlining that the price of crude oil is quite low. Hashmi has further alleged that the prices of petrol have left the people of the country "terrorised" and "enraged".

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is a 'corrupt man', was named in 1996 Hawala Jain case: Mamata Banerjee

He has sought trial under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (fraud), 295 and 295 (A) pertaining to deliberate malicious acts and 511 (attempt to commit an offence). The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.

It is reportedly said that Tamanna Hashmi identified himself as a social worker and is often in news for his numerous court complaints against politicians over various issues.

On June 24, Hashmi filed a criminal complaint against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, alleging that they have misled and put at risk the lives of lakhs of people by claiming to have developed medicine to treat COVID-19.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 22:41 [IST]