YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fruit Ninja: Man creates record cutting apples while bouncing on a pogo stick

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: A man from the United States has broken a Guinness World Record by chopping through 56 apples in just a minute while bouncing on a pogo stick. The man used his samurai sword to slice through the apples that were airborne.

    Fruit Ninja: Man creates record cutting apples while bouncing on a pogo stick
    Image screen grab from youtube video(David Rush)

    David Rush who promoters STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is a serial record breaker. He has so far broken 250 Guinness World Records.

    The Sankalp Shakti of Sri Ram, a Guinness record in AyodhyaThe Sankalp Shakti of Sri Ram, a Guinness record in Ayodhya

    Rush posted the video on his YouTube channel in which his neighbour Jonathan Hanson can be seeing 74 apples in a minute in which Rush slices 56. He said that the most difficult part of the challenge was bouncing on a pogo stick without using his hands.

    "I was under time pressure since the neighbour's crab apple tree was going to lose all its apples for the winter and there was no way I wanted to waste that much money and/or food on store-bought apples," Rush said.

    He has broken several records and one of them was for walking 5.4 kilometres while balancing a guitar on his chin. He has also broken a record by holding 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds. "Only 5 seconds in I could feel them slipping out so I had to clamp down even harder and bite in with my teeth to keep them from falling out," he said.

    He said that despite wearing eye protection during the effort, he had to cope with toxic fumes and the candles getting slippery due to his saliva.

    Comments

    More GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS News  

    Read more about:

    guinness book of world records

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X