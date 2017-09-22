Front rung GJM leaders arrested from Gurugram, Haryana

Darjeeling, September 22: The West Bengal CID on Friday arrested three front rung Gorkha Janmukti Morcha central committee leaders from Gurugram, Haryana. GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, however, managed to give the CID the slip.

Based on source information, a CID team from West Bengal raided Sector 56 of Gurugram. GJM leaders DK Pradhan, PT Ola and Trilak Chand Roka were arrested. Giri, however, was not present at the location.

They will be brought to Siliguri from Delhi via Kolkata and will be produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Siliguri on Saturday. Pradhan and Ola are former Chairmen of the Darjeeling Municipality. All three are lawyers by profession are members of the Legal Cell of the GJM.

Confirming the arrest, Amarnath K, Additional Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling stated, "Yes the three have been arrested. The police were in search of these persons in connection with cases under the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station."

All three are implicated in the June 8 case of the Darjeeling Sadar police station. While there is a Lookout notice for Roshan Giri, arrest warrants are there in the name of DK Pradhan and Trilak Chand Roka in connection with the June 8 case.

The Lookout notice is in connection with Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) blasts in different parts of the Hills along with operating IED manufacturing units.

On June 8, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters had clashed with the security forces in Darjeeling town. Police reports claim that more than 45 security force personnel were injured in the clash. A police booth was set on fire. 15 police vehicles were torched along with a State Government Bus. The Army was deployed in Darjeeling, Ghoom and Kurseong to control the situation.

On that day GJM had taken out rallies and staged a sit-in demonstration a short distance away from the Raj Bhawan where the State Cabinet meeting was taking place. Later the demonstration turned violent and clashes had ensued.

Recently a CID team had entered Sikkim in search of Gurung and the others. Gurung, however, managed to slip out.

Interestingly all the three persons including Giri had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on September 19 in New Delhi.

A peeved West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had later commented, "I fail to understand how the Union Home Minister is holding meetings with Roshan Giri who has a Look out notice against his name. The Union Home Minister is a constitutional post and that too a front rung post. I would have never done so."

The day marked the 100 days of the indefinite bandh in the Hills. Banks opened up in Darjeeling on Friday. Though ATMs did not function owing to disruption of internet, manual transactions like cash deposits and cheque withdrawals took place.

Taxis from Siliguri to Darjeeling plied. Some shops remained partially open.

