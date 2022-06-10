YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 10: Fitch Ratings on Friday said it has revised the outlook on India's sovereign rating to 'Stable' from 'Negative' as downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished on rapid economic recovery.

    From negative to stable: Fitch revises India’s outlook
    Representational Image

    Fitch Ratings kept the rating unchanged at 'BBB-'.

    "The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock," it said.

    It, however, cut the economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent for the current fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023) from the 8.5 per cent prediction it made in March due to the inflationary impact of the global commodity price shock.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 13:56 [IST]
    X