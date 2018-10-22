From 'Modicare' to Indradhanush, NDA govt committed to ensuring affordable healthcare for all

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has taken several initiatives to radically transform the healthcare system in India. The Modi government is trying to bring more people under health insurance cover with the National Health Protection Mission. Being seen as the world's largest health assurance scheme - Modicare- aims to provide free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family to nearly 40% of the population, or more than 100 million poor and vulnerable families based on socio-economic caste census.

The government has also started a huge campaign for immunisation and more than 3.15 crore children and 80 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated in 528 districts through Mission Indradhanush. The government recenly launched the Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Mission. Ayushman Bharat is an attempt to ensure that universal healthcare reaches the weaker section of the society.

Key features of the Modicare:

There is no restriction on family size, age or gender.

All members of eligible families as present in SECC database are automatically covered.

No money needs to be paid by the family for treatment in case of hospitalization

All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one of the policy.

The benefits cover will include pre and post hospitalisation

You can go to public or empanelled private hospitals across the country and get free treatment

You need to carry any prescribed ID to receive treatment at the hospital