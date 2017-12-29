From Mann Ki Baat, Jallikattu to GST: What caught Twitter’s imagination in 2017

New Delhi, Dec 29: 2017 is coming to an end and time to look back at things we have done during the whole year. As social media and hashtags kept many of us busy throughout the year, a few personalities, issues and subjects caught our attention immensely.

On Thursday, Twitter revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat", was the most trending hashtag on the micro-blogging site in 2017. It was followed by #jallikattu and #GST, added the micro-blogging platform.

Under the hashtag, #Mannkibaat, people commented a great deal all over the year. Even a tweet posted by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar under the hashtag went viral.

"Mann Ki Baat" is the monthly radio programme hosted by the PM on the last Sunday of every month to address the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

"#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year," Twitter informed.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.

It would be interesting to see what kind of discussion the nation would indulge in during 2018. Will they talk about old issues? Or new subjects would keep users of social media busy? Only time would answer the question.

OneIndia News