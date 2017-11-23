From Jan 1 2018, all phones must have GPS: Govt

From January 1 2018 onwards all smart phones shall have the GPS facility. In an order the government has said that with effect from January 1 2018, no smart phone handset manufacturing company shall sell the new smart mobile phone handset in India without the facility of identifying the location through satellite based GPS.

The Ministry of Communications said that the order was being passed under Section 10 of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933. The rules will called the panic button and Global Positioning system facility in all mobile phone handsets (Amendment) Rules of 2017.

OneIndia News