From high-end perfumes to expensive massage oils, Ram Rahim lived king size

He lived life king-size. From imported drinking water to hats and designer dresses, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim left no stone unturned to ensure he got the best.

These revelations were made in the report of the Court commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A three-day sanitisation drive was undertaken inside Dera. The report states that Ram Rahim's room which was concealed by a wooden almirah was connected to the hostel where the women disciples would stay. The report also mentions about the presence of massage oil in his room.

Further it found that he was in possession of hats, over a 100 pairs of shoes and imported drinking water. Expensive vases, high end perfumes and cosmetic items were also found at the sect.

The report also states that the Dera managers were unable to establish the ownership of the vehicles. They may have either been stolen or illegally procured, the report mentions.

The Court commissioner says that the presence of an unclaimed outdoor broadcast van needs to be probed. The report says that the probe should be conducted to check if this van was being used for any espionage activity or to broadcast secret information overseas.

