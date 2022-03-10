YouTube
    From Charanjit Channi to Pushkar Dhami, here's the list of high-profile politicians who lost in elections

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The Assembly poll results announced on Thursday brought gloom for several political heavyweights, including two current and five former chief ministers, who lost the electoral battle from their respective seats.

    From Charanjit Channi to Pushkar Dhami, heres the list of high-profile politicians who lost in elections

    Here is the list of high-profile politicians who lost the elections across the five states - UP, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

    Amarinder Singh:

    Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh lost from his home turf Patiala Urban seat by a margin of 19,873 votes, according to assembly poll results declared on Thursday. Singh was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

    Charanjit Singh Channi:

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday lost the electoral battle from both the assembly seats of Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib to the Aam Aadmi Party nominees. According to the website of the Election Commission, Channi was drubbed by AAP's political greenhorn Labh Singh Ugoke with a margin of 37,558 votes from Bhadaur seat. The incumbent chief minister also bit the dust from Chamkaur Sahib where he was defeated by AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.

    Parkash Singh Badal:

    SAD patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district, according to poll results declared on Thursday. Badal, 94, the oldest candidate in the fray was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

    Navjot Sidhu:

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes.

    Utpal Parrikar:

    Independent candidate Utpal Parrikar, the son of Goa's former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, lost to BJP's Atanasio Monserratte from the Panaji Assembly seat on Thursday. After the end of last round of counting, Monserratte won by 674 votes, an election official said.

    Pushkar Singh Dhami:

    He lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Kapri by 7,000 votes in Khatima despite the BJP registering a thumping victory.

