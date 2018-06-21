From Baba Ramdev to ministers, International Yoga Day celebrated with great enthusiasm

Ramdev, Rajasthan CM Raje perform Yoga in Kota

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Baba Ramdev practiced yoga in Kota along with around 2 lakh people on the International Yoga Day on Thursday. The chief minister on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practice yoga to keep their mind, body and soul healthy and happy and make it a part of their lives. In her message, she said that yoga practice helps people connect with nature, ensuring their happiness.

Venkaiah Naidu perform Yoga in Mumbai

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu lead the Yoga Day programme at Bandra Reclamation Sealin Promenade in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The event was organised by Spandan Art, an NGO run by BJP's city unit chief Ashish Shelar. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also took part in similar events at two places in Mumbai.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Jayant Sinha perform Yoga at Rajpath

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha performed Yoga today at Rajpath in New Delhi

Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai on Yoga Day

Sharing the message of 'Hum Fit to India Fit' Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today led the 4th International Yoga Day celebrations at Marine Drive Promenade in Mumbai. "Mumbaikars, on this International Yga Day, let us all keep ourselves fit," he tweeted today.

Piyush Goyal performs Yoga in Noida

Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Yoga in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on the 4th International Yoga Day. "Let us all take a pledge to practice Yoga everyday to achieve a better physical, mental and spiritual health," he tweeted.

Modi leads the fest with ‘yoga unites’ message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers in Dehradun morning to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga."

HM Rajnath Singh perform yoga in Lucknow at a function organised to mark International Yoga Day 2018 at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

HM Rajnath Singh perform yoga in Lucknow at a function organised to mark International Yoga Day 2018 at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performs Yoga in Amaravati on International Yoga Day 2018

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performed Yoga in Amaravati on the 4th International Yoga Day.