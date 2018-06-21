English

From Baba Ramdev to ministers, International Yoga Day celebrated with great enthusiasm

    The 4th International Yoga Day has got off to a grand start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun. Kick-starting the celebrations at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, PM Modi joined thousands of volunteers in performing asanas and hailed yoga as India's gift to the world.

    From Baba Ramdev to ministers, International Yoga Day celebrated with great enthusiasm

    Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ravi Shankar Prasad also took part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively.

    Ramdev, Rajasthan CM Raje perform Yoga in Kota

    Ramdev, Rajasthan CM Raje perform Yoga in Kota

    Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Baba Ramdev practiced yoga in Kota along with around 2 lakh people on the International Yoga Day on Thursday. The chief minister on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practice yoga to keep their mind, body and soul healthy and happy and make it a part of their lives. In her message, she said that yoga practice helps people connect with nature, ensuring their happiness.

    Venkaiah Naidu perform Yoga in Mumbai

    Venkaiah Naidu perform Yoga in Mumbai

    Vice president Venkaiah Naidu lead the Yoga Day programme at Bandra Reclamation Sealin Promenade in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The event was organised by Spandan Art, an NGO run by BJP's city unit chief Ashish Shelar. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also took part in similar events at two places in Mumbai.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Jayant Sinha perform Yoga at Rajpath

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Jayant Sinha perform Yoga at Rajpath

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha performed Yoga today at Rajpath in New Delhi

    Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai on Yoga Day

    Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai on Yoga Day

    Sharing the message of 'Hum Fit to India Fit' Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today led the 4th International Yoga Day celebrations at Marine Drive Promenade in Mumbai. "Mumbaikars, on this International Yga Day, let us all keep ourselves fit," he tweeted today.

    Piyush Goyal performs Yoga in Noida

    Piyush Goyal performs Yoga in Noida

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Yoga in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on the 4th International Yoga Day. "Let us all take a pledge to practice Yoga everyday to achieve a better physical, mental and spiritual health," he tweeted.

    Modi leads the fest with 'yoga unites' message

    Modi leads the fest with ‘yoga unites’ message

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers in Dehradun morning to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun today. From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga."

    HM Rajnath Singh perform yoga in Lucknow

    HM Rajnath Singh perform yoga in Lucknow at a function organised to mark International Yoga Day 2018 at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

    AP CM Chandrababu Naidu performs Yoga in Amaravati

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performed Yoga in Amaravati on the 4th International Yoga Day.

