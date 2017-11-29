From a chartered flight to 3 vehicles of her own: How Ivanka Trump travelled in Hyderabad

The security checks in Hyderabad ahead of Ivanka Trump's visit was hectic and the Americans and Indian agencies spared no effort to make it fool proof. The daughter of US President Donald Trump who is also his adviser arrived in Hyderabad by a chartered flight with her own security which also included a bullet proof car.

17 vehicles including three belonging to her was part of her convoy from the airport to the Trident hotel in Madhpur. In all there were 10,400 security personnel from India drawn from various wings who were deployed for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which she addressed.

Apart from Law and Order police, personnel from Traffic Police, Central Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Intelligence Security Wing, commandos of Greyhounds anti-naxal force, elite OCTOPUS anti-terror force, and dog squads werer be deployed in Hyderabad as part of the security arrangement.

No stone was left unturned to ensure that she had the best security. A visit to the Charminar was cancelled owing to security concerns. Too much population and congestions were some of the reasons that were cited.

Ahead of her visit too there were several concerns raised by the the US authorities. Jayesh Ranjan, secretary Information Technology and Commerce, Telangana government had said that when he tried contacting US officials whether someone from the state government was needed to pick her up at the airport, they had refused. This was because they would then have to disclose a part of her travel information. The secretary had also dismissed as rumours information shared on the social media regarding the time of her arrival.

Due to a heightened threat perception she has been awarded Presidential-level security.

OneIndia News