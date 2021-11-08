Fresh salvo by Nawab Malik: Is Wankhede’s sister-in-law in the drug business?

Drugs on cruise case: What we know about the NCB’s new probe officer Sanjay Singh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 08: Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik launched a fresh attack on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede while questioning if his sister-in-law Harshada Redkar was into the drug business.

He shared proof showing Redkar listed as a respondent and advocate in a 2008 case that was registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Malik tweeted, " Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court."

Here is the proof pic.twitter.com/FAiTys156F — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021

Malik has over the past month launched a series of attacks on Wankhede who was heading the Aryan Khan case. This had even prompted Wankhede,'s father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede to file a defamation suit against Malik in the Bombay High Court. In the suit, Wankhede said that Malik has done irreparable damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and societal image of the plaintiff and his family members.

He also sought for a permanent injunction restraining Malik, his party members and all others acting on his instructions from publishing, writing or speaking in the media about him or his family members.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 11:00 [IST]