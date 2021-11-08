YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fresh salvo by Nawab Malik: Is Wankhede’s sister-in-law in the drug business?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 08: Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik launched a fresh attack on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede while questioning if his sister-in-law Harshada Redkar was into the drug business.

    He shared proof showing Redkar listed as a respondent and advocate in a 2008 case that was registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

    Fresh salvo by Nawab Malik: Is Wankhede’s sister-in-law in the drug business?

    Malik tweeted, " Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court."

    Malik has over the past month launched a series of attacks on Wankhede who was heading the Aryan Khan case. This had even prompted Wankhede,'s father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede to file a defamation suit against Malik in the Bombay High Court. In the suit, Wankhede said that Malik has done irreparable damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and societal image of the plaintiff and his family members.

    He also sought for a permanent injunction restraining Malik, his party members and all others acting on his instructions from publishing, writing or speaking in the media about him or his family members.

    More NARCOTIC CONTROL BUREAU News  

    Read more about:

    Narcotic Control Bureau

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X