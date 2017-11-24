Fresh polls if public overwhelmingly opts for NOTA: SC rejects plea

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition which sought fresh polls if the public overwhelmingly ops for NOTA or None of the Above. The petitioner said that if the public in majority opt NOTA while voting for a candidate, then fresh elections must be ordered.

The court, however, did not entertain the petition. The Bench led by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said if such a petition is entertained then it would burden the exchequer. Justice Misra said that elections cost a lot in this country and hence such a plea cannot be entertained.

Further, the CJI said that in order to entertain such a plea we will have to declare that a candidate should compulsorily get 51 percent of the votes in order to be declared a winner.

OneIndia News