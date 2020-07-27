YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    French Air Force aircraft to bring ventilators, test kits tomorrow

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: A French Air Force aircraft will bring ventilators, test kits and other medical equipments to India on Tuesday as part of COVID-19 assistance by France, its embassy said.

    French Air Force aircraft to bring ventilators, test kits tomorrow

    President Emmanuel Macron had recently announced the donation of medical equipment to India, as well as provision of technical expertise, according to a statement by the French embassy.

    First batch of Rafales take off from France, to touch base in India on July 29

    As part of this medical assistance package, France is donating to India 50 Osiris-3 ventilators and 70 Yuwell 830 ventilators with BiPAP mode, it said.

    Osiris ventilators are particularly useful for emergency transport, intra-hospital transfer and recovery. They have different ventilation modes, including non-invasive ventilation, it said.

    The Yuwell 830 ventilators have bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) -- a non-invasive technique to supply oxygen to the lungs without intubation. These high-quality ventilators meet the needs of Indian hospitals, the embassy said.

    France will also donate 50,000 high-quality serological IgG/IgM test kits and 50,000 nose and throat swabs and modes of medical transport, the statement said.

    The French embassy said an expert mission on inter-hospital transfers by military means was also being dispatched. The French Air Force will deliver the equipment on Tuesday.

    Amidst tensions with China, India’s back-to-back diplomacy with France

    "The equipment and the personnel are being transported on a French Air Force A330 MRTT equipped with a Morpheus kit, which enables the transport of critically ill patients," it said.

    Emmanuel Lenain, ambassador of France to India, will hand over the medical equipment to R K Jain, secretary general of the Indian Red Cross Society, at Palam Air Force Station in Delhi, the embassy said.

    More FRANCE News

    Read more about:

    france coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue