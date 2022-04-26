Free Donald Trump: Republicans tell Elon Musk after his Twitter takeover

New Delhi, Apr 26: Following the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, the Republicans have demanded that Donald Trump be freed on Twitter. The Republicans asked Musk to free the suspended account of the former US President.

In a tweet, the Republicans said, "hey @elonmusk it's a great week to free @realDonaldTrump."

Twitter has come under criticism after it banned Trump and other conservatives. Trump's account had over 88 million followers and it was his primary communication tool during his presidency. He also had used Twitter to claim his defeat in November 2020 was due to widespread voter fraud. He urged supporters to come to Washington on January 6 2021 and march to the US Capital to protest the election result.

After his supporters stormed into the US Capitol, Twitter said it was permanently suspended Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:36 [IST]