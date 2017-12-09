Four jawans killed in CRPF camp shooting in Chhattisgarh

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan on Saturday opened fire at a camp in Chhattisgarh and killed his four colleagues. During the incident, one jawan was injured.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in the state's Bijapur district. Injured jawan and bodies of those who were killed after a CRPF jawan opened fire in Bijapur's Basaguda CRPF 168 Battalion Camp were airlifted.

The CRPF jawan who is accused of firing at his colleagues had been identified as Sant Ram. He was later apprehended. However, it is not yet clear what provoked the incident of fratricide.

OneIndia News