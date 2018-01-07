Four engineering students drowned in a pond in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, a police official said on Sunday.

The victims, three third year students and one of first year of the Ramchandra Engineering College in Eluru, went to a guava orchard last evening.

They later got into the Vatluru village pond apparently for having a bath and drowned, the police official said over phone.

The deceased, in their earlier 20s, were identified as G Vijaya Sankar, K Harikrishna Raju, ASK Parasuram (all in third year of mechanical engineering course) and Kota Sai (in first year of electronics and chemical engineering).

The bodies were fished out from the pond this morning, the official said.

The postmortem was conducted at the district headquarters hospital in Eluru and later the bodies were handed over to the kin, he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.

