YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four COVID-infected Tamil Nadu zoo lions are delta variants: AAZP

    By
    |

    Chennai, June 18: Genome sequencing of the samples of four COVID-19 infected lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, has revealed that they belong to Pangolin lineage B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants as per WHO nomenclature, the park said on Friday.

    lion

    On May 11, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified B.1.617.2 lineage as a variant of concern (VOC), and said it showed evidence of higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization, the zoo's deputy director said.

    Explained: Will common cold help in fight against novel COVID-19?Explained: Will common cold help in fight against novel COVID-19?

    AAZP sent samples of 11 lions housed in the park to test for SARS CoV-2 four lions on May 24 and seven on May 29 to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

    In its communication on June 3, the institute said samples of 9 lions had tested positive for SARS CoV-2. Thereafter the animals have been under active treatment. The deputy director said in a statement that the Institute shared the results of genome sequencing of the SARS CoV-2 virus that infected the lions following a request from the zoo authorities.

    "The director ICAR-NIHSAD informed that the Genome sequencing of four of the samples was done at NIHSAD, Bhopal. Analysis of the sequences shows that all the 4 sequences belong to Pangolin lineage B.1.617.2 and are Delta variants as per WHO nomenclature," the release stated.

    A nine-year-old lioness Neela and a male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years, succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus zoo tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 20:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X