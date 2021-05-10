TN elections 2021: CM Palaniswami defends farm laws, says Stalin does not know anything about farming

Former Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami elected leader of AIADMK legislature party

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, May 10: The AIADMK on Monday announced that its co-coordinator K Palaniswami was elected leader of the legislature party.

"Party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly," the AIADMK tweeted which apparently meant that he has been chosen as the legislature party leader by party MLAs.

The meet of the newly-elected 66 MLAs went on for about three hours.

Coronavirus crisis: Come out, will help in COVID-19 treatment, Telangana Police appeal to Maoists

Meanwhile, Telangana police on Monday appealed to Maoists to come out and get treated for COVID-19 ifinfected with the virus. Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a press release said they have information that some of the leaders and members of the banned organisation are suffering from the virus.

"If any leaders or members of the Maoists party are suffering from COVID-19, we request them to come out. The police will help in getting treatment," Dutt said.

When contacted, Dutt told reporters that so far no one has approached the police seeking help. The police official further requested the members to desert the organisation if leaders of Maoist object their cadre seeking police help.