    Former PM Manmohan Singh to remain absent in Rajya Sabha for entire winter session on health grounds

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 2: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has taken leave of absence for the entire winter session of Parliament on health grounds, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed the House on Thursday.

    "I have to inform the honourable members that a letter has been received from Dr Manmohan Singh, member, stating that he is unable to attend the entire current 255th session of the Rajya Sabha, from November 29 to December 23, due to his illness," Naidu said.

    He asked if Singh has the permission of the House to remain absent during the current session of the Upper House of Parliament, to which the members responded in the affirmative.
    "Permission to remain absent is granted," Naidu announced. It is a practice to take the permission of the House if a member seeks leave from the proceedings. The 89-year-old Congress leader and two-time former prime minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on October 13 after he complained of weakness following a fever.

    He was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 17:17 [IST]
    X