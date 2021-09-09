Former National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir found dead in Delhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 9: Trilochan Singh Wazir, former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday, police said.

His was body was found in a decomposed state. "Information of a dead body was received at Moti Nagar police station. On reaching the spot, our team found the decomposed body of a person who was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir by one of his acquaintance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Urvija Goel, told PTI.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and the family of the deceased has been informed about the 67-year-old's demise, the police added. The body has been sent to post-mortem.

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and his colleague, expressed his shock over the death. On his Twitter account, he wrote, "Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace,"

President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and National Spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took Twitter to mourn the death and posted, "Shocked & deeply pained with the murder of my dearest friend like mentor S. Tarlochan Singh Wazir ji in Delhi. He has given valuable services as Chairman of District Gurudwara Parbandak Board, J&K. My deep condolences to his family. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul."