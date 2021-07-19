Congress ups ante against Minister Katti for asking farmer to die for seeking more rice under PDS

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 19: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit Delhi today (July 19) and meet the Congress high command. According to reports, the Congress leader is expected to meet interim party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

It is reportedly said that Siddaramaiah's meeting with the Congress high command are regarding the appointment of office-bearers and strategies for the next Karnataka Assembly elections in 2022.

Will contest 2023 assembly polls from Badami: Siddaramaiah

The former CM's Delhi visit assumes significance as a section of MLAs and leaders, including Chickpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Kampli MLA JN Ganesh are openly advocating for Siddaramaiah to lead the party in the next Assembly polls.

It may be noted that there have been several reports doing rounds that all is now well between Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

The internal bickering with the state unit of Karnataka came to the fore in June when Shivakumar said Karnataka has even seen leaders who lost elections becoming chief minister, an apparent jibe at Siddaramaiah.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:22 [IST]