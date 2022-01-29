Former Jhalawar MP Brijraj Singh passes away at 87

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kota, Jan 29: Former Jhalawar MP and member of the erstwhile Kota royal family, Brijraj Singh passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was aged 87.

Born on February 21, 1934, Brijraj Singh got elected from Jhalawar Lok Sabha thrice. Singh was the Congress MP from 1962 to 1967 and got elected to the Parliament on Bhartiya Jana Sangh ticket for two consecutive terms.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolence over the death of the former parliamentarian.

"The news of the death of former MP and former Maharao of Kota Shri Brijraj Singh ji is sad. He made a significant contribution towards the development of Kota," he tweeted in Hindi.

"I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul," he added.

His son Ijyaraj Singh was an MP from Kota Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 2009. Ijyaraj's wife Kalpana Raje is currently the BJP MLA from Ladpura.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla mourned his death on Twitter. "The death of former MP and Maharao of Kota Brijraj Singh ji is sad. His contribution in the field of education, medicine and human welfare was unequaled. His death is an irreparable loss for the entire Rajasthan including Kota. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 20:09 [IST]