Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan arrested for possessing drugs

Mumbai, Oct 23: Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been nabbed by Navi Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell from a hotel in Mumbai after they found banned narcotic substance, eight ecstasy tablets from his possession.

According to the reports, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police had received information on Khan who we had visited a hotel in Belapur after which a team was formed and the actor was detained.

In 2016 also, he was arrested for allegedly sending obscene photos and lewd messages to a hairstylist. Reportedly, the woman had approached the actor for investing in her business and was asked by the actor to meet him at the Filmistan Studios to discuss the details. Later, he was released on a bail of Rs 10,000 by a Mumbai court.

Khan participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. Later, he also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil.