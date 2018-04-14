Formation of non-BJP, non-Congress front imperative: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao who extended support to the JD(S) in the May 12 Karnataka election said that the formation of a new non-BJP, non-Congress front has become imperative.

He accused both national parties of failing to resolve inter-state water disputes. He said the Third Front would ensure sufficient water for all states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Rao has already met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of the formal talks to float the front as an alternative to the national parties.

Rao said he had invited Prakash Raj, whom he termed the 'son of the soil', to join him in his discussion with the JD(S) leadership.

The actor maintained that he would not take a plunge into active politics. But he would, however, support the Third Front.

Rao while calling the Telugu people in Karnataka to vote for the JD(S) also said that he would campaign for the party in the elections. He said he would campaign for the JD(S) in key constituencies, including those in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Rao called on JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and party state president H D Kumaraswamy at the former prime minister's residence in Padmanabhanagar in the city. He was accompanied by two Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj. Rao held a detailed meeting with the JD(S) leadership.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

