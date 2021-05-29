FORDA to hold nationwide 'black day' protest on June 1 against Baba Ramdev over comments on allopathy

Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev Baba in another video amidst calls for his prosecution

New Delhi, May 29: No relief for yoga guru Baba Ramdev as the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has decided to hold a nationwide black day protest on June 1 against Baba Ramdev's remarks on allopathy.

FORDA also demanded an unconditional open public apology or action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

In its statement, FORDA said that they will hold a nationwide black day protest on June 1st "without hampering the patient care to voice their protest against the statements of Yog Guru Ramdev against Corona warriors and modern medicine."

FORDA called for a protest on June 1 without hampering patient care against Baba Ramdev's illogical, insensitive, derogatory, and defamatory remarks on COVID warriors & modern medicine. Further, FORDA demanded Baba Ramdev to apologize or unconditionally or sought action against the yoga guru under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in the viral video clip in which he was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the IMA in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments.

Amid the raging controversy, another video has surfaced on social media in which Ramdev is seen reacting to a demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him".

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 19:27 [IST]