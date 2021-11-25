Forces gunned down 148 terrorists in J&K this year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: In Jammu and Kashmir this year until November 23 as many as 148 terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces. Of this, 127 were locals, data by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shows.

Further the data also shows that of the 199 active terrorists in the Valley, 110 are locals and 89 are foreigners. 97 of the active terrorists were recruited into The Resistance Front this year. The TRF, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had claimed responsibility for the killings of the civilians this year.

In the year 2020 178 terrorists joined the ranks of which 121 were gunned down. In 2019, the recruitments stood at 117.

To combat terror, the CRPF has deployed over 65,000 personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition the compensation for the next of kin of those killed in action has been enhanced from Rs 21.5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. For those who lost their lives for other reasons, the compensation stands at Rs 25 lakh from the earlier 16.5 lakh.

This year the CRPF lost 11 of its personnel of which 3 were in Jammu and Kashmir and 8 in areas affected by Left Wing terror. In all the CRPF has 3 lakh personnel.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:23 [IST]