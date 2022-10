For the future of civilisation: Elon Musk explains his take over of Twitter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: Billionaire Elon Musk today took control of Twitter. In his first decision he has fired top executives of the micro-blogging site.

Musk fired Parag Agarwal, the chief executive of Twitter. Musk had a court imposed Friday deadline to complete the Twitter deal. Agarwal had gone to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal, he had tried to dodge.

Prior to this Musk had written to all the advertisers on Twitter where he explained his logic behind taking over the micro-blogging site. He said that this acquisition is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

Here is the full text of his letter:

I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.

Elon Musk now controls Twitter: Top executive fired

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility. That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

Vintage Musk lets it sink in at Twitter, refers himself as 'Chief Twit,” Watch video

I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content! Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 8:55 [IST]