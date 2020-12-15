For Modi govt, dissenting students are anti-nationals: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

In view of farmers’ protests, Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday on December 9

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre over its stand on dissenting voices in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, "For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban Naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And Crony capitalists are best friends."

For the past few months, Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the NDA government over its policies various issues including farm laws, the economic condition of the country and the handling of COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Union government over the issue of deaths of protesting farmers and asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government.

It can be seen that farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.