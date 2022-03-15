'For a devout Hindu Brahmin, janeu is...': Owaisi 'disagrees' with Karnataka HC's hijab verdict

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 15: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has disagreed with Karnataka High Court's judgement that bans wearing Hijab by Muslim students inside the classroom.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi posted "I disagree with Karnataka High Court's judgement on #hijab. It's my right to disagree with the judgement & I hope that petitioners appeal before SC 2. I also hope that not only @AIMPLB_Official but also organisations of other religious groups appeal this judgement... ".

"Preamble to the Constitution says that one has LIBERTY of thought, EXPRESSION, belief faith, and WORSHIP. .If it is MY belief & faith that covering my head is essential then I have a right to EXPRESS it as I deem fit. For a devout Muslim, Hijab is also an act of worship," he said.

"Not even other people of the same religion have the right to decide essentiality. It is between the individual & God. State should be allowed to interfere in religious rights only if such acts of worship harm others. Headscarf does not harm anyone," he added.

"For Muslims it's Allah's command to be educated while also following his strictures (salah, hijab, roza, etc). Now the government is forcing girls to choose. So far judiciary has declared masjids, keeping a beard & now hijab as non-essential. What is left of free expression of beliefs?" Owaisi questioned.

"I hope this judgement will not be used to legitimise harassment of hijab wearing women. One can only hope and eventually be disappointed when this starts happening to hijab wearing women in banks, hospitals, public transport etc," the Hyderabad MP said.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:39 [IST]