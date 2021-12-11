Football God Diego Maradona’s priceless watch stolen in Dubai found in Assam

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 11: A limited luxury watch stolen belonging to football legend Diego Maradona was recovered from Assam this morning after it went missing from Dubai.

    The watch was recovered from the possession of an Assam resident who used to work in Dubai and had returned to India recently.

    "In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken," Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    Maradona an football player from Argentina is regarded as one of the greatest. He died of a heart attack in November 2020. The Director General of Police, Assam Jyoti Mahanta said that the watch belonged to the footballer. It was being stored in Dubai with other belongings in a safe.

    "As informed through central agency by the Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00 am we arrested Wazid Hussian from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him," Mahanta said.

    "A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police Looks like random words, don't they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between Dubai Police and @assampolice," DGP Assam tweeted.

    The police said that accused Wazid Hussain worked as a security guard at a private company in Dubai where Maradona's belongings were stored. In Augusta he asked for permission to return to India as his father was unwell. Maradona was wearing the Hublot Big Bang watches during the FIFA World Cup in 2010. This was when the Maradona Big Bang Chronograph Limited Edition watches were launched.

    The watch has the footballers photo with arms raised in victory engraved on the back of the Hublot Big Bang Maradona case. It also has his signature and jersey number. This particular edition consisted only 250 units and all sold out quickly during the FIFA World Cup 201.

    The watch is 44.5 mm in diameter and is composed out of black ceramic, micro blasted for texture.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 14:08 [IST]
    X